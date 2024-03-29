Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,691 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
