Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,691 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.