U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.08 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.