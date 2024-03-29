U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 383.1% in March

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 383.1% from the February 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

