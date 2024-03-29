Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

