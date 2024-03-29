Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 29th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban One by 65.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth $473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 58.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 221.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONE opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

