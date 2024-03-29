Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the February 29th total of 121,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Uxin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Uxin by 1,551.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Uxin by 255,997.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 209,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of UXIN opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.99. Uxin has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

