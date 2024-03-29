Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 495.9% in March

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the February 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:VCRB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

