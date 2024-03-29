Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 495.9% in March

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the February 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
