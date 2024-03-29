Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

