Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 29th total of 747,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
