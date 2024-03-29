Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 29th total of 747,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.