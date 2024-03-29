Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 63,685 shares.The stock last traded at $101.77 and had previously closed at $100.98.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,949,000 after buying an additional 2,638,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,388,000 after acquiring an additional 336,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,900,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,852,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,341.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

