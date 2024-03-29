Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Up 71.5% in March

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the February 29th total of 833,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Village Farms International Trading Down 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Stories

