Vitrolife AB (publ) (VTRLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Vitrolife AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Vitrolife AB (publ) stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.30. Vitrolife AB has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $21.49.
About Vitrolife AB (publ)
