Vitrolife AB (publ) (VTRLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 17th

Vitrolife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VTRLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0953 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Vitrolife AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of VTRLY stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. Vitrolife AB has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $21.49.
Vitrolife AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vitrolife AB (publ)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vitrolife AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitrolife AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.