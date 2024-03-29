Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Short Interest Update

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,800 shares, an increase of 420.1% from the February 29th total of 180,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vivani Medical during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.85 on Friday. Vivani Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

