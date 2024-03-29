W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $84.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after acquiring an additional 529,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,793,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,468 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

