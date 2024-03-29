WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 212.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 210,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.81. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

