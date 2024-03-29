Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in March

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 29th total of 3,325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 952.4 days.
Xinyi Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
