Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Down 62.8% in March

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,100 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 29th total of 3,325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 952.4 days.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

