XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.16. XPeng shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 10,938,913 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPeng

XPeng Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 33.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.