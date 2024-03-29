YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of YIT Oyj stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. YIT Oyj has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.

YIT Oyj Company Profile

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Central Eastern European, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. It operates through The Housing, The Business Premises, The Infrastructure, and Other segments. The company develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops and carries business premises and hybrid projects.

