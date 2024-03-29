YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
YIT Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of YIT Oyj stock opened at C$1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. YIT Oyj has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.
YIT Oyj Company Profile
