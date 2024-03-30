1,011 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $300.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.39. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.