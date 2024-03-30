14,539 Shares in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,163,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after buying an additional 276,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 257,602 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 790,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 227,460 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 383,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

