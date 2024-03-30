1,630 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.