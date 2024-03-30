2,253 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,253 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,815,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 142.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 733,180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 430,546 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,910.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.97, for a total transaction of $4,504,008.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,910.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 759,107 shares of company stock worth $117,220,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.3 %

COIN stock opened at $265.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

