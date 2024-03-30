22nd Century Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of 22nd Century Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.

22nd Century Group’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

