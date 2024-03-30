24,558 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Constant Guidance Financial LLC

Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. General Motors accounts for about 0.9% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 183,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

