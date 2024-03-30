2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 4,567,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 832.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.