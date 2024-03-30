3,141 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

