35,248 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

