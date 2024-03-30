362 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $777.96 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $334.58 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $734.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.99.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

