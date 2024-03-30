8,177 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 603.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 298,930 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 171,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.