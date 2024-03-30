8,980 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after buying an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.