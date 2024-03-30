AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1377 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CPLS stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

