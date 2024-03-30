ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Down 3.7%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 28,896 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 118,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.