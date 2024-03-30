Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $91.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -316.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

