ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

ACMR opened at $29.14 on Friday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

