Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Sunday

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNMGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Sunday, March 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Earnings History for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

