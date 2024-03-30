Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 37.6% in March

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AHEXY opened at $19.75 on Friday. Adecco Group has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.8351 dividend. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

