Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,926 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

