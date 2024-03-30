ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 35,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 76,020 shares.The stock last traded at $10.38 and had previously closed at $10.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

