Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Price Target Raised to GBX 300

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:AMS opened at GBX 196 ($2.48) on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 261 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.18. The firm has a market cap of £425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.
