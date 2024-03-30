Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $180.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

