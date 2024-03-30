Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Short Interest Update

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the February 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 0.5 %

ANNSF stock opened at $196.45 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $200.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.26.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

