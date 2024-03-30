Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Up 46.0% in March

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $2.19 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

