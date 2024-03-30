Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

