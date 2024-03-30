ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

