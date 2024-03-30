Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the February 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $10.39 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

