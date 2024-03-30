Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the February 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $10.39 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
