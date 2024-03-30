Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.04.

TSE AC opened at C$19.61 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9514107 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

