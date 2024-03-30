Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Air China has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Air China
