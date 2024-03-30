Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 29.7% in March

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Air China has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

