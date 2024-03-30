Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 29th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $12.17 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.