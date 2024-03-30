Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Albany International by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

